Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAND. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

