Savaria Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

