Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.66. 118,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,990. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$9.84 and a 52 week high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

