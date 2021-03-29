Scala Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Scala has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $2,633.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 13,690,679,147 coins and its circulating supply is 9,890,679,147 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

