Scge Management L.P. Has $258.76 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scge Management L.P. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $258,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.10.

FB stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

