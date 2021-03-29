Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFFLY remained flat at $$8.52 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.69.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

