Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

