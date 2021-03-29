Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 156,678 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,041. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

