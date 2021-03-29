Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 422.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $96.03 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.