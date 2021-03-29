Science Applications International Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

