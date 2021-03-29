Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B remained flat at $C$7.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,928. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

