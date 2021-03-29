Scotiabank Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ALS traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.57 million and a PE ratio of -21.86. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.97.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

