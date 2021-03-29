Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires £2,470.78 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 221 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paola Subacchi acquired 1,040 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,636 ($16,509.01).

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 1,103.24 ($14.41) on Monday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 521.48 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.89. The firm has a market cap of £15.86 billion and a PE ratio of -328.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

