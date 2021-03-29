ScPrime Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $10,332.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,555,727 coins and its circulating supply is 33,872,116 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

