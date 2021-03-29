Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of SEA worth $317,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.06. 48,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,223. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.