SeaChange International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 350 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 363,299,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,700. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.79.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.