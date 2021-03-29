SeaChange International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 350 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 363,299,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,700. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

