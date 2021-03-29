Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNYCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,991. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.