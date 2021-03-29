Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in March

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNYCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,991. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

