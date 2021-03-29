Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SECVY stock remained flat at $$12.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Séché Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Séché Environnement Company Profile

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

