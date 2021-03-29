SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $12.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,292. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

