Seigniorage Shares Hits One Day Volume of $157,646.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 63% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $157,646.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00078829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

