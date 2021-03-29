Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $68.02 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

