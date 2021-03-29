Semux (SEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $286,406.77 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007280 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

