Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.64. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 88,507 shares traded.
SENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
