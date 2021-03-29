Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.64. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 88,507 shares traded.

SENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

