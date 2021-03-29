Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0364

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $72.82 million and $1.97 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SENT is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

