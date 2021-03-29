Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRG opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

