Serum Price Tops $5.16 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Serum has a market capitalization of $258.14 million and approximately $85.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00008956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

