Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $514,719.35

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Sessia has a total market cap of $514,719.35 and approximately $89,186.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,039 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

