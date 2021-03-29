Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SVRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.