Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SVRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

