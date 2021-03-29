Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.46

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 37954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.