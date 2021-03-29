Shadows Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Shadows has a market cap of $17.88 million and $1.45 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

