Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1,517.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Shake Shack worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

