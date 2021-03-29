Sharder Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $2.91 million and $177,406.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.