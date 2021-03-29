Shaw Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

