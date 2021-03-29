Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $158,897.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.54 or 0.00014870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

