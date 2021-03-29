SHIELD (XSH) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $294,769.58 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.06 or 0.03140902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00334413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.06 or 0.00901212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00412814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00359935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00260339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021581 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

