ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,421. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

