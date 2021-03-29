Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Shimano has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

