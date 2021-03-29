ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0028

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.