Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$23.10 during trading on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

