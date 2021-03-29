Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Declines By 44.4%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

