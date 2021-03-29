Short Interest in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Rises By 110.4%

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the February 28th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Aegion has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

