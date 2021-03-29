Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 49.2%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

