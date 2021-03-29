Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Decreases By 48.2%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFINP opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $25.94.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

