Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Expands By 115.7%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,246,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 10,312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF opened at $6.10 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.