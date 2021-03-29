Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 43.8%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

