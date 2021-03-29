Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 44.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

