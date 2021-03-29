Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Rises By 104.3%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

