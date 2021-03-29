Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Rises By 104.8%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BHSE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Bull Horn has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHSE. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $4,038,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

