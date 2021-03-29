Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Drops By 44.3%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

