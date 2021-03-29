Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Drops By 40.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.