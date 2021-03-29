Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Drops By 40.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
